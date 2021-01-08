FY2020 Earnings Forecast for ViewRay, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ViewRay’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

VRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 212,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 12.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 79,583 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 511,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 108,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth about $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

