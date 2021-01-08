FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Chiasma, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chiasma in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chiasma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of Chiasma stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

In other Chiasma news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chiasma by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 56,569 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,641,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 141,887 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.