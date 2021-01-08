Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.74 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL opened at $258.27 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 157.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. BidaskClub upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

