Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $292.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

