Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,222.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,228.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,002.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

