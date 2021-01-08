Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,208,000 after buying an additional 990,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PPL by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,177,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,464,000 after purchasing an additional 207,214 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPL by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,405,000 after purchasing an additional 291,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,242,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.77.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

