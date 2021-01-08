Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 24,470 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in General Mills by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,586 shares of company stock worth $1,246,766. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

