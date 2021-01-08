Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.50

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 5791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 3rd. BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $188,860.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

