FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 166.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 37.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

