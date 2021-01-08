FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers Sells 399 Shares

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $23,975.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Tueffers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Mark Tueffers sold 100 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $5,800.00.

Shares of FSBW traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.00. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,088. The company has a market capitalization of $250.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $63.84.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $335,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth $312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

