Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

FRE opened at €39.78 ($46.80) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.22.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

