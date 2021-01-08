Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €39.78 ($46.80) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.01 and a 200-day moving average of €39.22.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

