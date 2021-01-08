Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Buy Rating at Nord/LB

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 28.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.