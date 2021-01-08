FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $40.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 69.29% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,555 shares in the company, valued at $604,358.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James R. Meyer bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,928.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $114,230. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $236,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $156,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.