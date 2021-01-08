Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 2,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 688% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.74% of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

