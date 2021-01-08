Franklin Covey’s (FC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

FC stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. 2,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,599. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $361.14 million, a P/E ratio of -37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 20.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 60,579 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 47.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 47,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

