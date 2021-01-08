Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $24.72 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.70 million, a PE ratio of -36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FC. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

