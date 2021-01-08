Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.70 million, a PE ratio of -36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $35.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FC. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

