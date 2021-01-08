Frank M. Drendel Sells 404,089 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of COMM opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 6.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CommScope by 2,663.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CommScope by 155.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in CommScope by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 465,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 78,708 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

