Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

FCPT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Four Corners Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

FCPT stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,625 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth $57,910,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 127.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 568,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 276.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 480,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 75.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 326,134 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.