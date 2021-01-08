Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.08. 851,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 849,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOSL shares. ValuEngine lowered Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $502.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $800,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares in the company, valued at $38,996,418.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

