Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading 11.2% Higher

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.55. 6,688,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 7,345,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foresight Autonomous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $255.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.