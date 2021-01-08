Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $43.51 and last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 94324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

Specifically, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 509,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695,073.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.