Folgory Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 80.6% lower against the dollar. One Folgory Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $25,729.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00038003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.60 or 0.00273495 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.47 or 0.02553979 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Folgory Coin Token Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.