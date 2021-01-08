FOAM (FOAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.99 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $26,362.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

