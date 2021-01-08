FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLIR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.57. 48,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,681. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.51. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

