FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLIR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.11.
Shares of FLIR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.57. 48,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,681. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.51. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73.
In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
