FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

Shares of FLT opened at $276.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.04 and a 200-day moving average of $252.41. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 107.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

