Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $215.18 and last traded at $214.43. 964,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 976,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. Analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

