Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 1-Year High at $233.47

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $233.47 and last traded at $232.94, with a volume of 7008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.50.

FVRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -512.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.15.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

