FirstBlood (1ST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,803.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. FirstBlood has a market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $1,803.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00281927 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00027739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $995.47 or 0.02624182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012705 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

