First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.00.

Shares of FM opened at C$26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$26.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.70. The firm has a market cap of C$18.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.32.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

