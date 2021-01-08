First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Hits New 1-Year High at $11,700.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11,700.00 and last traded at $11,700.00, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11,500.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First National of Nebraska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11,369.70.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from First National of Nebraska’s previous None dividend of $30.00.

About First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

