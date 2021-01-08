First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

