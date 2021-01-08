First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.16

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 1914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

A number of analysts have commented on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Foundation by 159.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Foundation by 531.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 21.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.