First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Trading Up 7.7%

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.32. Approximately 888,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 683,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

