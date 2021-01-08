First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,514,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.