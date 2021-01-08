First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Trading Up 7%

Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) were up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 4,607,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,546,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,787,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.