Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Financial Institutions worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 601.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 38.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

FISI opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.06 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.