Financial Comparison: OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) versus PixarBio (OTCMKTS:PXRB)

PixarBio (OTCMKTS:PXRB) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PixarBio and OneSpaWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PixarBio 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSpaWorld 0 0 4 0 3.00

OneSpaWorld has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.50%. Given OneSpaWorld’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneSpaWorld is more favorable than PixarBio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PixarBio and OneSpaWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PixarBio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneSpaWorld $562.23 million 1.47 -$41.03 million $0.16 60.88

PixarBio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSpaWorld.

Volatility and Risk

PixarBio has a beta of -46.07, indicating that its share price is 4,707% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpaWorld has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PixarBio and OneSpaWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PixarBio N/A N/A N/A OneSpaWorld -56.74% -2.53% -1.67%

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats PixarBio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PixarBio

PixarBio Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical/biotechnology company, focuses on the pre-clinical and clinical development of neurological drug delivery systems for post-operative pain. The company researches and develops delivery systems for drugs, devices, or biologics to treat pain, epilepsy, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and spinal cord injury. Its principal product platform is NeuroRelease for the therapeutic release of non-opiate drugs for post-operative, acute, and chronic pain in pre-clinical models. The company is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

