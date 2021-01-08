Financial Comparison: NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) & Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrominerals has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.1% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Petrominerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Petrominerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 4 5 0 2.56 Petrominerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $3.47, indicating a potential downside of 13.55%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Petrominerals.

Profitability

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Petrominerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions -24.38% -27.11% -13.75% Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Petrominerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.82 billion 0.47 -$106.16 million ($0.23) -17.43 Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Petrominerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Petrominerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 45 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 118 wireline trucks, and 80 pumpdown units. The company's Well Construction and Intervention Services segment provides cementing services that incorporate custom engineered mixing and blending equipment to ensure precision and accuracy in providing annulus isolation and hydraulic seal, while protecting fresh water zones from our customers' zone of interest; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications, and acidizing to optimize the performance of its customers' wells. It also offers coiled tubing services to help customers in accomplishing various goals in their horizontal completion, workover, and well maintenance projects. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had approximately 25 coiled tubing units and 101 cementing units. The company serves integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Petrominerals

Petrominerals Corporation engages in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas; and other oil industry-related businesses. It owns interests in oil producing properties in southern California. The company has a 53% working interest in the Castaic Hills Unit; a 100% working interest in a single oil well; and a 83.3% working interest in two oil wells in the Hasley Canyon field. Its properties are located in Santa Clarita, California. The company's net production of oil and gas was approximately 8 million barrels, as of December 31, 2003. It had approximately 23 gross oil and gas producing wells, as of the above date. Petrominerals Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Ventura, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.