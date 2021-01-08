Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 467,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 707,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $309.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.67 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 501,477 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 481.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.