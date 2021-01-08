Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.70

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 4822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -261.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ferro by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,455,000 after purchasing an additional 456,773 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,320,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 172,045 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 57.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,326,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 151,011 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

