Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RACE. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.70.
Ferrari stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.63.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
