Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RACE. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.70.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.