Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) versus (NYSE:XTNT) Head to Head Contrast

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and (NYSE:XTNT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

54.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($0.64) -11.72 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 95.56%.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.34% -75.51% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.