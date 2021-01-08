FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered FedNat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

FNHC stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.87. FedNat has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $95.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.56 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedNat will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. acquired 51,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $258,711.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,794 shares of company stock worth $297,739. Insiders own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1,037.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

