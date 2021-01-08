FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.56. 58,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.59. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,591,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 251.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

