Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.74

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.74 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Fathom from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fathom during the third quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Fathom during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

