FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

FAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial upgraded FAT Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut FAT Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. On average, analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

