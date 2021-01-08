Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.51

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 71056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Get Fastenal alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after purchasing an additional 620,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,324,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,918,000 after purchasing an additional 169,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.