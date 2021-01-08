FantasyGold 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $486,940.32 and $14.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00107696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.01 or 0.00441084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00228867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00051806 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

